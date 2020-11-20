StockMarketWire.com - The Edinburgh Investment Trust reported a rise in total return in the first half of the year that topped its benchmark.
For the six months ended 30 September, net asset value total return growth was 7.8%, above the 7% return generated by the FTSE All-Share Index.
The company cut its interim dividend to 6p from 6.40p a share a year earlier.
'The portfolio contains a diversified range of businesses, both UK and non-UK listed, that are performing well operationally despite the evident short-term economic uncertainty arising from the COVID-19 pandemic,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
