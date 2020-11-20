StockMarketWire.com - Pest control giant Rentokil Initial has purchased €174.3 million of its bonds from holders, it announced this morning.

The company initially aimed to buy back €350 million of the securities, but has hit approximately half of this target.

The bonds are due to mature on 7 October 2021, and pay a coupon of 3.25%.

Rentokil Initial still has €175.7 million of this debt outstanding following the buyback offer.





Story provided by StockMarketWire.com