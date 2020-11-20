StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical group Diurnal said it had been granted a patent for Alkindi by the European Patent Office.
The patent, EP2780003, further expands the company's 'strong exclusivity position for Alkindi in Europe where Diurnal already has 10 years of data and market exclusivity until 2028 through a paediatric use marketing authorisation granted by the European Commission,' the company said.
Alkindi was approved and marketed to treat children suffering from adrenal insufficiency and the related condition congenital adrenal hyperplasia.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
