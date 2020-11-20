StockMarketWire.com - Gold exploration and development company ECR Minerals said it would make an 'accelerated push' toward exploration work and drilling of key targets at its HR3 prospect within the Bailieston project area in Australia, as soon as the drill rig was ready.
All necessary permissions were in place for drilling at the HR3 prospect, where drilling operations would commence as soon as the drill rig is ready, the company said.
'With the arrival of the ECR owned drill rig in Victoria we are now in a position to accelerate our exploration work and significantly, drilling of key targets,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
