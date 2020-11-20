StockMarketWire.com - Alba Mineral Resources said it had won the exclusive exploration rights to the Gwynfynydd gold mine in north Wales.
The Gwynfynydd gold mine was the second largest producer of gold in the UK's history, after the Clogau-St David's gold mine.
With this award, Alba now had 'the exclusive exploration rights over the entire length of the Dolgellau Gold Belt,' the company said.
The company said it would initially carry out reconnaissance site visits and inspections at the mine, and take up further detailed field work in Q1 2021, with a view to commencing a field programme in earnest in Q2 2021.
Alba also said it made 'good' progress at the Clogau St-David's gold mine in north Wales.
'Good progress is being made in the current surface drill programme at Clogau which has been designed to target mineralisation below the existing mine workings at the Llechfraith mine area,' the company said.
'Subject to there being no unexpected delays in shipment of the plant that has been ordered from South Africa, the company expects its pilot gold processing plant to be fully operational by December 2020,' it added.
At 8:02am: [LON:ALBA] Alba Mineral Resources PLC share price was 0p at 0.46p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
