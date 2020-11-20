StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure solutions company Costain said it had appointed Helen Willis as chief financial officer starting 30 November.
Willis would join Costain on 23 November to commence a handover prior to taking up her position, the company said. She was most recently CFO of De La Rue.
At 8:03am: [LON:COST] Costain Group PLC share price was 0p at 48.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: