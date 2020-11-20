StockMarketWire.com - Block Energy said it expected to complete the acquisition of Schlumberger Rustaveli Company on 23 November.
On completion, Block would take possession of approximately 29,000 bbls of crude oil inventory, with Schlumberger entering into a transition services agreement to assist with the handover.
The oil inventory 'is a welcome boost to Block's balance sheet and will support the Company in its integration of the assets and incremental production, into the Block portfolio,' the company said.
At 9:00am: [LON:BLOE] Block Energy Plc Ord Shs Gbp0.0025 share price was 0p at 3.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
