StockMarketWire.com - Safety and compliance specialist Marlowe has agreed an expanded credit facility with its banks, it announced today.
The agreement with HSBC and NatWest introduced a £70 million revolving credit facility, Marlowe said. This replaced a previous £45 million facility.
In addition, the company has agreed a £20 million 'accordion facility'.
The enlarged debt facility would provide further resources to support its ongoing targeted acquisition strategy, Marlowe said.
At 9:01am: [LON:MRL] Marlowe PLC share price was 0p at 535p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: