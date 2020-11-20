StockMarketWire.com - Betting and technology company Webis Holdings has received a two-year license from the California Horse Racing Board for its WatchandWager.com subsidiary.
The license covers 2021 and 2022 and allows WatchandWager to continue to accept bets from Californian residents on a 'range of global content', Webis said.
The renewal gives the company the potential to offer sports betting 'when the state legislature passes this into law'.
Webis said WatchandWager bosses had also renewed or were close to renewing licenses in Colorado, Kentucky, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, and Washington.
The company did not foresee any expected issues that would delay or prevent them from being approved, it said.
At 9:10am: [LON:WEB] Webis Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 1.45p
