StockMarketWire.com - Surgical and advanced wound care company Advanced Medical Solutions said it had received a CE mark approval for its silicon PHMB foam dressing, paving the way for the product to be marketed in Europe.
The product would be commercialised via AMS's network of woundcare partners and distributors in CE mark approved markets, the company said.
At 9:19am: [LON:AMS] Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC share price was 0p at 208p
