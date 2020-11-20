StockMarketWire.com - Princess Cruises is extending its pause in global operations in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
It said this will allow it to prepare ships so they meet current Centers for Disease Control (CDC) health and safety requirements.
All cruises sailing through to 31 March 2021 have been paused as well as cruises longer than seven days sailing in and out of United States ports through 1 November 2021.
Additionally, due to the uncertainty about when international travel restrictions might be lifted, Princess Cruises is extending its pause in operations for cruises departing in and out of Japan through 25 June 2021.
Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises, said: “We are focused on preparing our ships to meet the CDC health and safety requirements for our eventual return to service.
“We also appreciate the continued support we have received from our guests, partners and travel advisors, reinforcing for all of us why we do what we do.”
Guests currently booked on these cancelled voyages will have the option to receive a refundable future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 25% of the cruise fare.
At 1:23pm: [LON:CCL] Carnival PLC share price was 0p at 1081p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: