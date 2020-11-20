StockMarketWire.com - Worldwide Healthcare Trust (WHT) recorded a revenue return of £5.6 million for the six months ended 30 September 2020, compared to £6.5 million in the same period last year.
It said the reduction in this figure was due primarily to a fall in the yield on the portfolio.
The board has declared an unchanged interim dividend of 6.5p per share for the year to 31 March 2021, which will be payable to shareholders on 11 January 2021.
WHT chairman Martin Smith said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the world in health, economic and political terms and we are still far from clear on either the short or long-term economic and commercial effects of the crisis.
“The strength and resilience of healthcare stocks that first became evident in mid-March has continued during the first half of the company’s current financial year. The sector has also continued to benefit from improved sentiment as a number of biopharmaceutical companies have continued their development of treatments and vaccines for Covid-19.”
At 1:28pm: [LON:WWH] Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC share price was 0p at 3655p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
