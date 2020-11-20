StockMarketWire.com - Technology company Avon Rubber has confirmed that current chair David Evans will retire from the board on 2 December 2020, to be replaced by Bruce Thompson.
Pim Vervaat will also stand down from the board after the annual general meeting on 29 January 2021. He will be replaced Bindi Foyle.
Avon has also announced the appointment of Victor Chavez as an independent non-executive director with effect from 1 December 2020.
At 1:38pm: [LON:AVON] Avon Rubber PLC share price was 0p at 4000p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: