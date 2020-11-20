StockMarketWire.com - Finsbury Growth and Income Trust has issued 50,000 new ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing authority of 2 July 2020 at a price of 852 pence per share.
The company has the ability to issue a further 6,749,750 ordinary shares under its block listing facility of 2 July 2020.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 220,676,303 and the total number of voting rights in the company is 220,676,303.
At 1:47pm: [LON:FGT] Finsbury Growth Income Trust PLC share price was 0p at 868p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
