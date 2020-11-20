StockMarketWire.com - Global pharmaceutical company Indivior has appointed Ryan Preblick as chief financial officer and executive director with immediate effect.
Preblick has been serving as interim chief financial officer since June 2020 and has been in financial leadership roles since joining Indivior in 2012.
Mark Crossley, Indivior chief executive officer, said: “Ryan has proven to be a highly capable leader of our finance organization and has performed strongly in his role as interim chief financial officer.
"The board and I are delighted to confirm his appointment as chief financial officer and executive director.”
At 2:07pm: [LON:INDV] Indivior PLC share price was 0p at 125p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
