CA
26/11/2020 13:30 payroll employment
CN
27/11/2020 03:00 industrial Profit
DE
24/11/2020 07:00 GDP
24/11/2020 07:00 GDP - Detailed breakdown
24/11/2020 09:00 Ifo Business Climate Index
26/11/2020 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
ES
25/11/2020 08:00 PPI
27/11/2020 08:00 retail sales
EU
25/11/2020 07:00 new vehicle registrations
26/11/2020 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
27/11/2020 10:00 business & consumer surveys
FR
24/11/2020 07:45 Monthly business survey (goods-producing industries)
26/11/2020 07:45 consumer confidence survey
26/11/2020 11:00 OECD trade statistics release
27/11/2020 07:45 housing starts
27/11/2020 07:45 PPI
27/11/2020 07:45 GDP - detailed figures
27/11/2020 07:45 CPI
IE
27/11/2020 11:00 retail sales
IT
26/11/2020 09:00 foreign trade non-EU
27/11/2020 09:00 consumer & business confidence
27/11/2020 10:00 PPI
JP
24/11/2020 05:00 Steel Production
24/11/2020 05:30 Tokyo area department store sales
24/11/2020 05:30 Nationwide department store sales
24/11/2020 23:50 services producer price index
26/11/2020 05:00 supermarket sales
26/11/2020 06:00 revised machine tool orders
26/11/2020 23:50 provisional trade statistics for 1st 10 days of month
27/11/2020 00:30 import & exports
US
24/11/2020 13:55 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index
24/11/2020 14:00 Monthly House Price Index
24/11/2020 14:00 S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices
24/11/2020 14:00 Quarterly House Price Index
24/11/2020 15:00 Consumer Confidence Index
24/11/2020 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
25/11/2020 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
25/11/2020 13:30 durable goods orders
25/11/2020 13:30 jobless claims
25/11/2020 13:30 2nd estimate GDP
25/11/2020 14:45 Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index
25/11/2020 15:00 personal income & outlays
25/11/2020 15:00 new home sales
25/11/2020 17:00 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
25/11/2020 19:00 Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes
27/11/2020 18:00 financial markets close early on the day after Thanksgiving. Markets close at 13:00 EST
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com