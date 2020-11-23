DE
24/11/2020 07:00 GDP - Detailed breakdown
24/11/2020 07:00 GDP
24/11/2020 09:00 Ifo Business Climate Index
FR
24/11/2020 07:45 Monthly business survey (goods-producing industries)
JP
24/11/2020 05:00 Steel Production
24/11/2020 05:30 Nationwide department store sales
24/11/2020 05:30 Tokyo area department store sales
24/11/2020 23:50 services producer price index
US
24/11/2020 13:55 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index
24/11/2020 14:00 Quarterly House Price Index
24/11/2020 14:00 Monthly House Price Index
24/11/2020 14:00 S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices
24/11/2020 15:00 Consumer Confidence Index
24/11/2020 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
