StockMarketWire.com - High-tech component supplier to the aerospace and energy markets Meggitt said it had issued $300 million of private placement debt.
The senior notes were issued to international investors on 19 November, with $100 million at a coupon rate of 2.78%, maturing on 19 November 2023, and $200 miloin at a coupon rate of 3.00%, maturing on 19 November 2025.
'This new debt provides us with additional liquidity and financial flexibility as we look ahead to 2021 and beyond,' Meggitt said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
