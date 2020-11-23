StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment firm SThree upgraded its annual profit expectations following an improved performance at its US and German businesses, driven by demand in the life sciences and technology sectors.
Pre-tax profit for the year through November was now expected to be marginally above the top end of the range of market expectations, currently ranging form £23.2 million-to-£27.7 million.
The company, which focuses on the science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, sectors, said it had been encouraged by increasing levels of activity during the final quarter, despite uncertainties surrounding the pandemic.
'This performance has been driven by hard work and dedication from our teams throughout the business, alongside learning to operate better in whatever environment we are in,' chief executive Mark Dorman said.
'This has enabled us to capitalise on current opportunities and to continue to build a strong platform for the future.'
'With this confidence in our purpose and strategy, we will continue to execute against our plans as we look to deliver the group's long-term ambitions.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: