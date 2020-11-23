StockMarketWire.com - Fresh produce provider Total Produce said it expected to post a slight rise in its annual sales and adjusted operating earnings.
Trading for the 10 months through October had remained positive against the backdrop of Covid-19, with resilience in wholesale and retail offsetting reduced demand from the food service unit.
'The group's strong presence in the global fresh produce industry, the diversity of its operations and products, together with the exceptional response from our people, enables us to meet the challenges,' Total Produce said.
