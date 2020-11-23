StockMarketWire.com - IT services provider SysGroup posted a fall in first-half profit after revenue slipped amid the pandemic.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through September decreased to £0.13 million, down from £0.37m million year-on-year, while revenue fell 2.7% to £9.01 million.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 19% to £1.41 million.
'I am pleased to be able to report on a period that has demonstrated the stability, agility and relevance of our business during a global crisis which has resulted in considerable uncertainty for many businesses,' chief executive Adam Binks said.
'Whilst COVID-19 has had a marked impact on many sectors, it has created a huge opportunity for the IT services sector.'
'The value of robust, flexible and secure IT has never been so important to businesses; outsourced managed services has been recognised as a key component of many businesses' success, growth and continuity.'
'We look forward to capitalising on that trend in the years to come.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: