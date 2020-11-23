StockMarketWire.com - IT services provider SysGroup posted a fall in first-half profit after revenue slipped amid the pandemic.

Pre-tax profit for the six months through September decreased to £0.13 million, down from £0.37m million year-on-year, while revenue fell 2.7% to £9.01 million.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 19% to £1.41 million.

'I am pleased to be able to report on a period that has demonstrated the stability, agility and relevance of our business during a global crisis which has resulted in considerable uncertainty for many businesses,' chief executive Adam Binks said.

'Whilst COVID-19 has had a marked impact on many sectors, it has created a huge opportunity for the IT services sector.'

'The value of robust, flexible and secure IT has never been so important to businesses; outsourced managed services has been recognised as a key component of many businesses' success, growth and continuity.'

'We look forward to capitalising on that trend in the years to come.'




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com