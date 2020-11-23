StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Vast Resources said the first commercial sale of concentrate produced at its Baita Plai polymetallic Mine in Romania was expected to conclude on Wednesday.
The company said it had received confirmation over the weekend from offtake partner Mercuria that the sale would conclude following a delay from the previously anticipated schedule.
The delay was due to availability of the nominated independent technical inspectors, required to be present on site on behalf of the buyer in order to release the shipment, Vast said.
