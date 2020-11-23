StockMarketWire.com - Renewable energy and forestry management business Active Energy said it had appointed Andrew Diamond as finance director starting from 1 January 2021.
Diamond was previously finance director at Victoria Oil & Gas Plc, an AIM listed gas production and utility business.
At 8:57am: [LON:AEG] Active Energy Group share price was 0p at 0.47p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
