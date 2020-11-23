StockMarketWire.com - People screening technology group Thruvision posted a first-half loss after the pandemic weighted on demand from the travel sector.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through September amounted to £0.50 million, compared to losses of £0.41 million year-on-year.
Revenue fell to £4.7 million, down from £4.8 million.
Thruvision said it had achieved break even at the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation level for the firs time due to cost management.
'The coronavirus pandemic has affected our various market sectors in markedly differing ways,' chief executive Colin Evans said.
'While online sales and home deliveries have boomed, aviation, mass transit and hospitality sectors have been badly affected.'
'Although these various markets seem set to recover at different rates, it is increasingly clear that they are all likely to try to reintroduce people security screening measures in a way that removes the need to physically search people.'
'With our growing profile and customer list, we believe we are well positioned to benefit from this trend.'
