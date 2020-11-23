StockMarketWire.com - Gulf Keystone Petroleum said it had completed its planned workover on the SH-12 well in Iraq and expected output within the top end of its guidance range.
The company confirmed that average 2020 gross production was expected to be at the upper end of the previously disclosed guidance range of 35,000 to 36,000 bopd, with the field currently producing at 39,000 bopd.
The workover of the SH-12 well, which was currently producing at over 5,000 bopd, would deliver an approximately 15% increase in production from the field, the company said.
The company also to confirmed that it expected average production from the Shaikan field this year to be at the top end of its guidance range for 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
