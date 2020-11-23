StockMarketWire.com - Health care services group Uniphar said Ireland's Competition and Consumer Protection Commission had approved its planned acquisition of Hickey's Pharmacy.
The deal, previously disclosed on 2 September, was earnings accretive from completion and would be further enhanced through leveraging existing infrastructure and scale to unlock additional synergies, Uniphar said.
At 9:13am: [LON:UPR] Uniphar PLC share price was 0p at 2.32p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
