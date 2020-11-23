StockMarketWire.com - Directa Plus said NexTech Batteries' Lithium-Sulphur batteries battery, produced with the company's graphene nanoplatelets had achieved above 400 watt-hours per kilogram in pre-production prototypes.
NexTech produced several full-scale pouch format cell prototypes using its proprietary cathode and electrolyte materials producing 410Wh/kg of specific energy at a weight only slightly below 30g. For comparison, standard Lithium-Ion batteries had an energy density of 100-265 Wh/kg, the company said.
