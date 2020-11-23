StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and development company Bluejay Mining said it had joined the European Raw Materials Alliance.
The ERMA was recently launched by the European Commission as part of its outlined action plan that seeks to outline steps Europe must take to diversify and strengthen supply chains, decrease dependency on other countries, and reduce the reliance on critical raw materials by securing access to sustainable raw materials.
At 9:18am: [LON:JAY] Bluejay Mining Plc share price was 0p at 10.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
