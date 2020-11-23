StockMarketWire.com - Energy support vessels company Gulf Marine Services said it had suspended Tim Summers from his current role as chief executive officer, pending an internal investigation into a severance agreement between him and the company dated 10 November 2020.

The severance agreement included a payment to Summers of approximately £429,000.

Pending the outcome of the investigation, the company had appointed the chairman, Mansour Al Alami, as interim executive chairman.






