StockMarketWire.com - Woundcare company Advanced Medical Solutions said it had acquired Raleigh Adhesive Coatings for £22 million, strengthening the company's position in the woundcare sector.
'Raleigh has also played an important part in improving the design of our LiquiBand XL mesh which we see as an important part of our continued US growth strategy,' the company said.
Raleigh's expertise would also allow the company to enter the bio-diagnostic testing sector, it added.
The acquisition was expected to be earnings enhancing in 2021.
At 9:32am: [LON:AMS] Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC share price was 0p at 208p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: