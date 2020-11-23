StockMarketWire.com - Drug development company Evgen Pharma said it had enrolled and dosed its first patient in the STAR trial evaluating SFX-01 as a treatment for acute respiratory infections.
This phase II/III trial would investigate whether the Company's lead asset, SFX-01, 'can reduce the severity, or prevent the onset of, acute respiratory distress syndrome in patients with community-acquired pneumonia who have been or are being tested for suspected COVID-19,' the company said.
'We remain hopeful that the outcome of this trial will reduce both the severity and duration of the disease for COVID-19 patients and those with pneumonia from other infective agents,' it added.
At 9:47am: [LON:EVG] Evgen Pharma Plc share price was 0p at 8.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
