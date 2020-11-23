StockMarketWire.com - Customer relationship management software company Cerillion raised its final dividend after reporting a rise in profit as new business wins boosted revenue.
For the 12 months ended 30 September 2020, pre-tax profit rose 8% to £2.6 million year-on-year as revenue climbed 11% to £20.8m.
'Revenue, pre-tax profits and the back-order book are at record levels, and we closed our largest ever contract win in the final quarter of the financial year, continuing a trend of larger wins,' the company said.
New orders matched last year's record at £23.3m, the company said.
The company proposed a final dividend of 3.75p per share, up from 3.3p, bringing the total dividend for the year to 5.5p per share, up 12% on last year.
'The business has adapted effectively to remote working and we start the new financial year with greater revenue visibility than at the beginning of any previous financial year,' it added.
At 9:51am: [LON:CER] Cerillion Plc share price was 0p at 320p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
