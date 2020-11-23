StockMarketWire.com - Medical devices group RUA Life Sciences said it had recorded positive test results for its most recently manufactured surgical valves.
The hydrodynamic or pulsatile flow testing replicated the flow of blood in the human heart.
'All valves tested easily surpassed the minimum ISO requirements thus indicating that they would work in the human heart,' the company said.
It added that valves demonstrated 'remarkable' consistency in performance, with 'outstanding' sealing when the valve was closed.
The next stage of development would include further refinement to the manufacturing process, which the company said would allow even better hydrodynamic performance.
Computational modellingwould be further enhanced by incorporating the data from recent testing, while preliminary durability testing would be also conducted.
'RUA has succeeded in making a heart valve that has demonstrated it would perform in man, straight out of the box,' chairman Bill Brown said.
'The combination of our repeatable manufacturing process, a world class polymer and the low stress design gives us additional confidence that the durability of the leaflet system should at least achieve our own high expectations.'
At 10:00am: [LON:RUA] share price was 0p at 150p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
