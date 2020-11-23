StockMarketWire.com - Land and property group Harworth said it had acquired off-market Saturn Park in Knowsley, Merseyside, for £26 million plus acquisition costs.
The acquisition, in line with Harworth's strategy to grow its predominantly industrial investment portfolio, generated a passing rent of £2.14 million per annum with a weighted average unexpired lease term, or WAULT, expiry of 5.25 years, the company said.
'Harworth will use its significant asset management experience to drive further value at Saturn, including refurbishment works and enhanced marketing of the remaining vacant office space and land, whilst also exploring the potential for further development on the 4.25 acres of currently vacant land on the site,' it added.
At 10:01am: [LON:HWG] Harworth Group Plc share price was 0p at 104.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: