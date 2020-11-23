StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investment trust (REIT) Tritax Big Box has become the first UK-listed REIT to issue green bonds.
The trust has priced £250 million of unsecured green bonds, maturing in November 2033, it announced this morning.
The bonds have been rated Baa1 by Moody's and are expected to be issued on 27 November 2020.
The trust said proceeds would be used to finance or refinance new or existing green projects that satisfy criteria set out Tritax Big Box's new Green Finance Framework, which was introduced on 17 November 2020.
The debt would also contribute towards funding new developments, Tritax Big Box said, all of which were expected to be built as 'best-in-class, sustainable, net-zero carbon buildings' with BREEAM certifications of either 'Very Good' or 'Excellent'.
At 1:18pm: [LON:BBOX] Tritax Big Box Reit PLC share price was 0p at 163.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
