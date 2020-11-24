Interim Result

25/11/2020 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)

25/11/2020 Alpha Financial Markets Consulting PLC (AFM)

25/11/2020 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)

25/11/2020 Helical PLC (HLCL)

25/11/2020 Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)

25/11/2020 Latham (James) PLC (LTHM)

25/11/2020 Shearwater Group PLC (SWG)

26/11/2020 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)

26/11/2020 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)

26/11/2020 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)

26/11/2020 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)

26/11/2020 Ted Baker PLC (TED)

26/11/2020 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)

26/11/2020 Paypoint PLC (PAY)

26/11/2020 Mulberry Group PLC (MUL)

26/11/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)

26/11/2020 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)

26/11/2020 First Property Group PLC (FPO)

26/11/2020 Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO)

27/11/2020 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)

27/11/2020 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited Ord Npv (HVPD)

27/11/2020 D4T4 Solutions PLC (D4T4)

27/11/2020 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE)

30/11/2020 Civitas Social Housing PLC (CSH)

30/11/2020 The Panoply Holdings PLC (TPX)

30/11/2020 Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL)

30/11/2020 Eco Animal Health Group PLC (EAH)

30/11/2020 Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX)

30/11/2020 Draper Esprit PLC (GROW)

30/11/2020 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)

01/12/2020 Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC)

01/12/2020 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)

01/12/2020 Sosandar PLC (SOS)

02/12/2020 Loungers PLC (LGRS)



Final Result

25/11/2020 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)

25/11/2020 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)

25/11/2020 Cambria Automobiles PLC (CAMB)

26/11/2020 Tracsis PLC (TRCS)

26/11/2020 Britvic PLC (BVIC)

26/11/2020 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)

27/11/2020 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)

27/11/2020 Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG)

01/12/2020 Urban&Civic PLC (UANC)

01/12/2020 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)

01/12/2020 Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH)

01/12/2020 Hyve Group PLC (HYVE)

02/12/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)

02/12/2020 Future PLC (FUTR)

02/12/2020 Ixico PLC (IXI)



AGM / EGM

25/11/2020 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)

25/11/2020 Oncimmune Holdings PLC (ONC)

25/11/2020 Red Emperor Resources Nl (RMP)

25/11/2020 Scs Group PLC (SCS)

25/11/2020 Mitie Group PLC (MTO)

25/11/2020 Essensys PLC (ESYS)

25/11/2020 Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS)

25/11/2020 The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL)

25/11/2020 JPMorgan Private Equity Ltd (JPEL)

25/11/2020 London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LFI)

25/11/2020 Berkeley Energia Ltd (BKY)

25/11/2020 Rank Group PLC (RNK)

25/11/2020 Attis Oil And Gas LTD (AOGL)

25/11/2020 Tr European Growth Trust PLC (TRG)

25/11/2020 Alien Metals Limited (UFO)

25/11/2020 Vast Resources PLC (VAST)

25/11/2020 Xeros Technology Group PLC (XSG)

25/11/2020 Schroder Japan Growth Fund PLC (SJG)

25/11/2020 Thor Mining PLC (THR)

25/11/2020 Brand Architekts Group PLC (BAR)

26/11/2020 Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS)

26/11/2020 Xeros Technology Group PLC (XSG)

26/11/2020 Ironridge Resources Limited (IRR)

26/11/2020 Scs Group PLC (SCS)

26/11/2020 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)

26/11/2020 Pan African Resources PLC (PAF)

26/11/2020 Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP)

26/11/2020 Mothercare PLC (MTC)

26/11/2020 Thor Mining PLC (THR)

26/11/2020 JPMorgan Private Equity Ltd (JPEL)

26/11/2020 The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL)

26/11/2020 Castillo Copper Limited Ord Npv Di (CCZ)

26/11/2020 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)

26/11/2020 Brand Architekts Group PLC (BAR)

26/11/2020 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)

26/11/2020 Alternative Income Reit PLC (AIRE)

26/11/2020 Attis Oil And Gas LTD (AOGL)

26/11/2020 Asos PLC (ASC)

26/11/2020 Dx (Group) PLC (DX.)

27/11/2020 Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP)

27/11/2020 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)

27/11/2020 Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN)

27/11/2020 Asos PLC (ASC)

27/11/2020 Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP)

27/11/2020 Mothercare PLC (MTC)

27/11/2020 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)

27/11/2020 Castillo Copper Limited Ord Npv Di (CCZ)

27/11/2020 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)

27/11/2020 Ironridge Resources Limited (IRR)

27/11/2020 MetalNRG PLC (MNRG)

27/11/2020 Inspirit Energy Holdings PLC (INSP)

27/11/2020 Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC)

27/11/2020 Dx (Group) PLC (DX.)

30/11/2020 Seeing Machines Limited (SEE)

30/11/2020 Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN)

30/11/2020 Inspirit Energy Holdings PLC (INSP)

30/11/2020 Advance Energy PLC (ADV)

30/11/2020 Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust PLC (HAST)

30/11/2020 Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC)

30/11/2020 Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP)

30/11/2020 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)

30/11/2020 Europa Metals LTD (EUZ)

30/11/2020 Pensana Rare Earths Plc Ord 0.001 (PRE)

30/11/2020 Opg Power Ventures PLC (OPG)

30/11/2020 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)

30/11/2020 Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO)

01/12/2020 Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (AAS)

01/12/2020 MetalNRG PLC (MNRG)

01/12/2020 Myanmar Strategic Holdings (SHWE)

01/12/2020 Europa Metals LTD (EUZ)

01/12/2020 Advance Energy PLC (ADV)

01/12/2020 Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC (BRGE)

01/12/2020 Aeorema Communications PLC (AEO)

01/12/2020 Seeing Machines Limited (SEE)

02/12/2020 Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust PLC (HAST)

02/12/2020 Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO)

02/12/2020 Gunsynd PLC (GUN)

02/12/2020 Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (RMM)

02/12/2020 Kingswood Holdings Limited Ord 5p (KWG)

02/12/2020 Pensana Rare Earths Plc Ord 0.001 (PRE)

02/12/2020 Opg Power Ventures PLC (OPG)



Trading Statement

26/11/2020 Vitec Group PLC (The) (VTC)

26/11/2020 Bodycote PLC (BOY)

26/11/2020 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)

27/11/2020 Reach PLC (RCH)

30/11/2020 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)

30/11/2020 Centralnic Group PLC (CNIC)



Ex-Dividend

26/11/2020 Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (SIGT)

26/11/2020 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)

26/11/2020 Bellway PLC (BWY)

26/11/2020 Kainos Group PLC (KNOS)

26/11/2020 National Grid PLC (NG.)

26/11/2020 Thorpe (F.W.) PLC (TFW)

26/11/2020 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)

26/11/2020 Diploma PLC (DPLM)

26/11/2020 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)

26/11/2020 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)

27/11/2020 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)

27/11/2020 Tr European Growth Trust PLC (TRG)

27/11/2020 European Opportunities Trust PLC (JEO)

27/11/2020 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG)

27/11/2020 Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (EDIN)

27/11/2020 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)

27/11/2020 Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL)

27/11/2020 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com