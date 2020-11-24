StockMarketWire.com - Building materials supplier CRH reported improved earnings and margins despite a slip in sales, though said its outlook remained uncertain.
In the nine months through September, sales fell 3% to £20.6 billion on like-for-like basis, while earnings before, interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA rose 2% to $3.4bn.
Third quarter trading in its building products division was ahead, benefiting from strong residential repair, maintenance & improvement demand in North America.
While activity began to recover in Europe materials in Q3, year-to-date sales remained behind prior year. In Americas Materials, Q3 sales performance was impacted by unfavourable weather conditions and a strong prior year comparative, the company said.
EBITDA margin was up 100 basis points to 16.6%.
Looking ahead to 2021, the company said the outlook for the coming months remained uncertain and visibility was limited.
CRH said it expected full-year EBITDA, to be in excess of $4.4 billion; ahead of 2019 on a like-for-like basis.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
