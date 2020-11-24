StockMarketWire.com - Insurance company Phoenix confirmed press speculation that it was mulling a sale of its European businesses.
'In light of recent expressions of interest from third parties for the European business, Phoenix confirms that it is assessing a range of strategic options to maximise value for shareholders,' the company said.
Phoenix said the European unit was an established participant in the life insurance market there, with operations across Ireland, Germany and the UK offshore savings market.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: