StockMarketWire.com - Investment trust Caledonia Investments increased its interim dividend after reporting a jump in first-half profit thanks to stronger investment performance.
For the six months ended 30 September 2020, pre-tax profit increased to £195.8 million from £100.7 million year-on-year as net asset value total return rose 10.4%.
Caledonia said its quoted equity portfolio returned 22.2%, its private capital portfolio returned 1.0%, while its funds returned 15.7% following good underlying performance from Asian funds.
Portfolio realisations totaled £27 million and included £14 million from fund distributions and redemptions, the company said. The interim dividend was increased by 2.4% to 17.0p per share.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
