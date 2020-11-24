StockMarketWire.com - Advanced materials engineering group Versarien said it had won a product development agreement for £1.95 million from the UK's ministry of defence.
The agreement involved the development of graphene loaded polymer composites for certain defence-related applications, the details of which remained confidential.
It contained a number of work packages including literature review, development of graphene loaded polymer composites for three specific applications, demonstration of the applications and exploitation of the applications.
The work packages were due for completion by 31 March 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
