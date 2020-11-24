StockMarketWire.com - Construction materials group Breedon said that James Brotherton would join the executive management team as chief financial officer designate on 1 January 2021.
Brotherton was CFO of Tyman between 2010 and 2019, prior to which he was director of corporate development for five years.
At 8:37am: [LON:BREE] Breedon Group PLC share price was 0p at 80.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: