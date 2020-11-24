StockMarketWire.com - Energy storage fund Gore Street said its Drumkee project, a 50MW installed capacity project located in Northern Ireland, was on track to be energised in December.
Both the Drumkee and Mullavilly projects were expected to be commissioned and operational in Q1 2021, taking Gore Street's operational portfolio to an installed capacity of 210MW, the company said.
At 8:43am: [LON:GSF] Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc Ord Gbp0.01 share price was 0p at 108.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: