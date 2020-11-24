StockMarketWire.com - Vanadium flow batteries company Invinity Energy Systems said it had signed a contract worth £6.7 million to deliver an 8 MWh vanadium flow battery system for a solar-plus-storage project to be built in South Australia.
The project would deliver low- emission, dispatchable solar power to South Australia's electricity network, ensuring the grid receives solar-generated electricity on demand.
The fully-funded project was expected to be delivered during H2 2021, subject to planning permission.
The Invinity system had an anticipated revenue contribution of approximately £6.7m to the company and the overall project cost was projected at approximately $20m AUD.
At 8:52am: [LON:IES] share price was 0p at 130p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: