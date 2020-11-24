StockMarketWire.com - Identity, credential management, and security technology company Intercede swing to a profit in the first half of the year as new business wins lifted revenue.
For the six months ended 30 September 2020, pre-tax profit rose to £3,000 from £263,000 loss as revenue increased by 9% to £4.8m.
Revenue growth reflected 'orders received from both new and existing customers with growth across all areas of revenue: software licenses, professional services and support & maintenance,' the company said.
'Whilst the broader impact of a second wave of COVID-19 on the remainder of the current financial year remains as yet uncertain, Intercede's fundamentals remain very much intact and year-on-year growth is still anticipated in fiscal 2021,' Intercede said.
'As in previous years, revenue is expected to be weighted towards the second half of the year,' it added.
