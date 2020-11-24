StockMarketWire.com - Residential and assisted living property developer Trafalgar Property said it had appointed Gary Martin Thorneycroft as finance director.
Thorneycroft was recently chief financial officer of a UK fintech company Payment Card Technologies, in addition to being co-founder and CFO of Jones Food Company.
At 9:02am: [LON:TRAF] Trafalgar New Homes Plc share price was 0p at 0.13p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
