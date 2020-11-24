StockMarketWire.com - Fintech company TechFnancials said it had invested $148,000 via an equity round to take a 17% stake in vision assistance company RenewSenses.

RenewSenses developed a wearable device that combined computer vision and vision-to-audio and vision-to-touch sensory substitution methods.

The device enabled users to detect and locate objects, people and general visual characteristics in their immediate surroundings through alternative senses.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com