StockMarketWire.com - Fintech company TechFnancials said it had invested $148,000 via an equity round to take a 17% stake in vision assistance company RenewSenses.
RenewSenses developed a wearable device that combined computer vision and vision-to-audio and vision-to-touch sensory substitution methods.
The device enabled users to detect and locate objects, people and general visual characteristics in their immediate surroundings through alternative senses.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
