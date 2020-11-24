StockMarketWire.com - Semiconductors manufacturer CML Microsystems reported a fall in first-half profit, driven by the Covid-19 pandemic impact on revenue.
For the six months ended 30 September 2020, pre-tax profit fell to £0.77 million from £0.91 million year-on-year as revenue slipped to £12.9 million from £13.06 million.
The interim dividend was maintained at 2.0 pence per share.
'The timing of the resumption to a normalised trading environment remains difficult to predict, although activity within storage is encouraging and order intake from communications customers in the last weeks of the half was promising,' the company said.
