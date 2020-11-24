StockMarketWire.com - Legal and professional services business Knights reported a rise in first-half revenue as the company roped in new senior fee earners to bolster income.
For the half year ended 31 October 2020, revenue jumped 44% to about £46 million year-on-year.
The company recruited 28 new senior fee earners during the first half, compared to 7 new senior fee earners in the same period last year.
'There has been no meaningful impact from either the regional restrictions in October or the national lockdown in November,' the company said.
'The robust first half year performance and current trading levels give the board confidence that the group is trading in line with market expectations for the full financial year,' it added.
The company also said it had agreed to acquire OTB Eveling LLP, an independent commercial law firm based in Exeter, for £2.1 million.
'The acquisition of OTB Eveling takes Knights into a new key market for legal services outside London...,' the company said.
Completion of the deal was expected to take place on 14 December 2020.
