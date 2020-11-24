StockMarketWire.com - Floorcoverings distributor Headlam said it had suffered a cyber attack, though added that customer and supplier information had not been accessed and the impact on operations were minimal.
External forensic cyber security experts had been appointed whose investigations are ongoing, the company said.
There was currently evidence of extraction of a small amount of data, and the company had notified the relevant regulators and law enforcement agency, including the Information Commissioner's Office, Headlam said.
At 9:36am: [LON:HEAD] Headlam Group PLC share price was 0p at 316p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
