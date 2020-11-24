StockMarketWire.com - Speciality chemicals company Croda International has confirmed it has successfully completed the acquisition of Fragrance Spanish Topco which trades as global fragrances and flavours company Iberchem.
This follows the announcement on 18 November 2020 that Croda had reached an agreement to acquire Iberchem for €820m from Eurazeo. Iberchem, founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Murcia, Spain, said it had generated approximately 80% of its sales from fragrances for personal care and home care products, areas where it had a similar customer profile to Croda.
Croda uses smart science to create high performance ingredients and technologies that improve lives.
At 1:19pm: [LON:CRDA] Croda International PLC share price was 0p at 6218p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
